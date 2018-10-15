Italian group takes over Romanian commercial refrigeration suppliers

Italian group Epta, which specializes in commercial refrigeration services, has purchased a majority stake in Romanian company Daas, a supplier of commercial refrigerators and one of the biggest suppliers in the local HoReCa sector, according to an official announcement.

Following this deal, Epta will control 90% of Daas and local investors Lucian Negroiu and Daniel Mocanu will hold 5% each, local Mediafax reported.

Daniel Mocanu founded the company 25 years ago and has been managing it as general manager.

Daas has been importing Epta equipment in Romania for over 15 years. The company had a turnover of EUR 40 million in 2017, with a team of 200 specialists.

PwC, David Si Baias and Schoenherr assited Epta in this transaction while Daas was represented by local law firm Radu si Asociatii.

[email protected]