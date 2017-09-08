For those who cannot make it to the concerts scheduled at the George Enescu Festival or simply want to experience novel ways to engage with music and discover more about the Romanian composer, the Creative Bucharest program offers diverse events, ranging from bike tours to an Art Spa. Below, some activities and events to check out.

Conduct the Glass Orchestra

This is an interactive installation created by artist Iulia Nastase, especially for this year’s edition of the festival. It consists in an orchestra of 30 glass instruments that visitors can conduct with the help of a multimedia installation. You can find it in the park in front of the Romanian Athenaeum until September 13, and afterwards in front of Sala Palatului.

On: September 2- September 24

Take a virtual tour of Enescu’s houses in Romania

The digital exhibition Enescu 360 allows visitors to travel in the footsteps of George Enescu by experimenting a virtual tour of the composer’s houses in Liveni, Dorohoi and Sinaia. The exhibition is open ar the George Enescu Museum in Bucharest.

On: September 2- September 24

Walk or bike through the Bucharest of Enescu

The George Enescu tours are organized every weekend until the end of the festival. The tours are open to both pedestrians and cyclists, and are held in Romanian and English. The tours are free and also include a free visit at the George Enescu Museum, in addition to walks through the Bucharest of the composers, with stops at the former Royal Palace, now hosting the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Romanian Athenaeum, and many more. Details regarding registration are available here.

On: September 9-10, September 16-17, September 23-24

Visit an artist’s studio

Artists specializing in painting, sculpture, graphics, ceramics, glass, textiles and metal will welcome visitors to their studios. Besides a presentation of work techniques, the public can visit various exhibitions or get access to various stages of the artists’ works. Further details here.

On: September 9-10, September 16-17, September 23-24

Discover the link between mathematics and music

Imaginary, an exhibition aiming to unveil the link between mathematics and music, features interactive bi- and tri-dimensional exhibits. It is open in the hall of Sala Radio (60-64 H.M. Berthelot St.), between 10:00 and 18:00. The exhibition allows the public to interact with various works of art, 3D sculptures and various installations created by artists and mathematicians. So far, the exhibition travelled through 50 countries and had more than 2.5 million visitors.

On: September 2- September 24

Try an Art Spa

The organizers describe it as an experience of lights and shadows, relaxing sonorous experiments and video projections set for the end of the day. The project takes place in the halls of the George Enescu museum.

On: September 20, 21

The Books Street

Several publishing houses will take the offer at this fair set up in the area of the Carol I statue, close to the building of the Central University Library. Painting and drawing workshops and various exhibitions for children are also planned.

On: September 20- September 24

More exhibitions

Several exhibitions focused on the life and work of George Enescu or on the general topic of music take place as part of the Creative Bucharest program, or outside of it.

Short documentaries and rare photographs and images about George Enescu will go on display at the Rotenberg Uzunov gallery in Bucharest (1 Constantin Esarcu St.). Throughout the duration of the festival the gallery will also host live interviews with personalities who knew the Romanian composer and various contemporary art exhibitions. Among the exhibited artists are Lioana Doubleeye (painting), Sorin Maxim (sculpture), Alexandru Poteca (sculpture), and RAID (street art).

The Galateca Gallery (2-4 C.A. Rosetti St.) is hosting until September 30 the exhibition Playing B-OSA, which involves over ten artists and architects.

On: September 20- September 24

… and concerts

Concerts wise, there is plenty to pick from in Bucharest these days. The Creative Bucharest program brings its share, besides the events taking place in the Festival’s Square and other initiatives.

N-ESCU – OPERA 9 will see young composers present reinterpretation of Oedip’s myth. The event takes place on September 12, starting 18:00 at the George Enescu museum.

The same museum hosts on September 15, starting 18:00, a violin and piano recital delivered by Sabin Penea and Matei Mihaiescu. Access is free.

The following day, on September 16, an exhibition of novel musical experiences is on in the same venue.

performExpo, a series of performances that can be seen in the spaces of the George Enescu museum, takes place on September 18, 19.

An improvisation performance on classical themes is scheduled for September 19 and 20. The performer is Nicolas Simion.

The interactive project Into My GongSelf was designed at the intersection of live music, sound sculpture, performance, ritual and meditation. It is scheduled for September 20, between 18:00 and 20:00, at the George Enescu museum.

Pianist Valentin Gheorghiu and violinist Gabriel Croitoru are scheduled with a performance including Enescu pieces on September 24, at the George Enescu museum.

Croitoru, who plays on a Guarneri violin that used to belong to the famed Romanian composer, will also perform this weekend as part of the Street Art Musical project, together with pianist Horia Mihail. The concerts will take place in several parks in Bucharest as follows: Bazilescu, September 9, at 11:00; Herastrau, September 9, at 17:00; Kiseleff, September 10, at 11; and Cismigiu, September 10, at 17:00. All performances are free-access.

On: September 2- September 24

Access to the events in the Creative Bucharest program is free.

(Photo: Catalina Filip/ Enescu Festival)

[email protected]