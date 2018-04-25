Energy producers in Romania to get money from the state if prices go under certain levels

Energy producers who use low carbon technologies will get money from the state if the price of electricity on the market will go under a certain threshold but they will have to return the difference if the price goes above this level, according to Energy Ministry officials.

“The Energy Ministry plans to promote a mechanism similar to contracts for difference, which will apply to all investment projects in low carbon energy production capacities,” said Doru Visan, a state secretary within the Energy Ministry, local Agerpres reported.

Producers will thus be able to get a fixed price for selling their energy. The reference price will be different for each technology used.

Such a mechanism would help Romania carry out the project to build two new reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant.

[email protected]