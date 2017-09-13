Enel appoints new GM for energy subsidiaries in Romania

Michele Abbate is the new general manager of Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia, the two energy suppliers Italian group Enel owns in Romania.

He replaced Michele Luigi Grassi, who decided to pursue other professional opportunities outside the Enel group, the company announced.

Michele Abbate has been working for Enel Group for over 25 years, having experience in sales and customer care.

His professional career began in 1992, when he started working in the customer management area. Over the years he has had a number of key positions at group level, such as head of Center Italy Commercial unit, head of the Market Division/Customer Management, and head of phone and web channel. Most recently, he was head of Sales for the central region of Italy.

Michele Abbate holds a PhD in economics from the University of Palermo and is a graduate of the Leadership Programme at Luiss Business School. He has also graduated from the Accelerated Development Programme at London Business School.

Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia serve 2.8 million clients in Romania. The two companies have a market share of 14% on the competitive electricity market, according to the National Regulatory Authority for Energy in May 2017. Enel also owns the electricity distribution monopolies in Romania’s Southern Muntenia, Banat, and Dobrogea regions.

Irina Marica, [email protected]