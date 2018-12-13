Enayati group develops EUR 60 million hospital in Bucharest

The largest private medical center in Romania will be developed in Bucharest by Enayati Group under a EUR 60 million project.

The project, named Revera Medical City, will have a premium medical care unit, a residential center for the elderly and a hospital dedicated to the oncology and recovery sphere operated by Monza.

Revera Medical City will be built by Synergy Construction on an area of 35,000 square meters in Bucharest.

“Revera Medical City is the largest private medical project developed in Romania. Our project team includes top specialists, such as PeliFilip, CBRE (project management) or Vitalis Consulting (site management),” said Dan Doroftei, Development Manager of Revera Medical City.

Local law firms PeliFilip assisted the company that develops the project in the negotiations and signing of the contract.

