Employment rate declines in the first quarter in Romania

by Romania Insider
The employment rate among people aged 20 to 64, an indicator of how economically active the population is, dropped to 66.2% in the first quarter of this year, down from 66.5% in the last three months of 2016.

The employment rate is still far from the target set for 2020, which provides a minimum of 70%, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Romania had a total active population of 8.8 million at the end of March, with 8.3 million of them working and 481,000 unemployed. Of those working, some 6.3 million were employed, and 2 million people were business owners, self-employed workers, unpaid family workers, and members of an agricultural or non-agricultural cooperative.

The employment rate among young people aged 15 to 24 was 21.4%. The lowest employment rate, amounting to 7.7%, was among those above 65.

