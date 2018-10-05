One in four employers in Romania plan to hire students

One in four employers in Romania plan to recruit students in the last quarter of this year, according to a study by BestJobs, one of the biggest online recruiting platforms in Romania.

Half of the companies that want to hire students will open up to 10 new positions while 23% will have between 10 and 20 new positions for them.

Currently, 58% of the local companies say that students represent less than 5% of their workforce. For 22% of the employers, students represent over 20% of their headcount.

Most of the jobs for students are in the customer service area (25%), logistics and manufacturing (16%), sales (10%), marketing and communication (8%), engineering (9%) and IT (9%). Most companies interested in hiring students offer full time jobs (62%).

More than half of the companies say they offer the same salary to students as they offer to graduates, for similar positions.

The survey was carried out on 320 small, medium and large companies.

