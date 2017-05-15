Employers in Romania exempt from taxes for hiring young people in agriculture

Companies that hire at least three people under 35 in agriculture, aquaculture or the food industry will be exempt from paying all the obligations to the state related to the new employees’ wages, namely taxes and social and health contributions, reports local Profit.ro.

Young employees will benefit from the same exemptions. An inter-ministerial group will draft the necessary amendments to the Fiscal Code and other laws to introduce this measure.

The Government will apply the measure because Romania’s rural area covers 87.5% of the territory and 45% of the population. Romania’s villages are characterized by a strong aging and migration trend especially among young people. The measure aims to reduce these trends, which have intensified over the past ten years.

To get the tax breaks, employers need to hire at least three young people under 35 and keep them at least one year. The exemption is granted for up to five years.

editor@romania-insider.com