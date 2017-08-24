French President visits Romania today

French President Emmanuel Macron will be visiting Romania today, at the invitation of the Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

The two will meet at the Romanian Presidency headquarters in Cotroceni, Bucharest.

At the end of the meeting, the two Presidents will hold a joint press conference, according to the Romanian presidential administration.

Macron agreed to visit Romania at the European Council meeting on June 23, when Iohannis invited him to Bucharest.

Emmanuel Macron will ask for better norms for French workers in the face of unfair labor competition in Eastern Europe during a visit to the region from August 23 to 25, said a French official last week, quoted by Reuters. Macron has pledged to take action to counter “social dumping” in France, a method by which companies use cheaper workforce from poorer countries in Eastern Europe and threaten the jobs of French workers.

The French official said, under the protection of anonymity, that Emmanuel Macron will campaign for tougher rules on the labor market during his trip to Austria, Romania and Bulgaria.

