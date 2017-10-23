Romanian philosopher Emil Cioran’s notes on sale at Bucharest auction

Dozens of handwritten notes of Romanian philosopher and essayist Emil Cioran will go on sale at an Artmark auction held in Bucharest, on October 31.

The notes are written in Romanian and French. They are a 19-page handwritten manuscript, titled Ganduri si Idei (Thoughts and Ideas), that will go on sale with a EUR 3,500 starting price, and the 37-page Carnet de panseuri (Thoughts Notebook), with a starting price of EUR 2,000.

The same event, titled Great Romanian Thinkers, will auction several other manuscripts, rare books, letters and objects connected to Romanian personalities such as philosopher, poet, playwright and novelist Lucian Blaga or historian of religion, author, philosopher, and professor Mircea Eliade.

A three-page manuscript by Mircea Eliade, titled Cuvinte despre o filosofie (Words on a Philosophical Issue), goes on sale with a starting price of EUR 1,500.

“The Last Photograph of Emil Cioran,” taken by Carlos Freire and showing him alongside his brother, Aurel Cioran, in the fall of 1994, in Paris, has a starting price of EUR 600.

A letter Lucian Blaga sent to Mircea Eliade will be auctioned at a starting price of EUR 600.

The auction starts at 19:00 and will be followed at 20:00 by a jewelry auction.

