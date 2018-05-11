21 °C
Romanian Govt. adopts emergency ordinance on public-private partnership

by Romania Insider
The Government adopted on Thursday, May 10, an emergency ordinance that sets the rules for public-private partnerships.

The ordinance provides that public-private partnership contracts will be signed for a period of at least five years so that the private partners can recover their investment and make a reasonable profit. The financing of the investments made in public-private partnerships will be provided entirely by the private investor or split between the two parts, but the public partner won’t provide more than 25% of the total investment value.

The ordinance also provides that a special fund will be created to finance the state’s share in strategic public-private partnership projects.

