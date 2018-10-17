Emergency Ordinance on justice published in Romania’s Official Gazette

The Romanian Government has published in the Official Gazette the Emergency Ordinance which changes the laws of justice.

The ordinance passed the Government on Monday, October 15, and was published in the Gazette on Tuesday, which makes it enforceable.

The legislation changes how prosecutors can be transferred, and it stipulates that interviews for chief – prosecutors transmitted live and archives and accessible to everyone.

Magistrates who want to be prosecutor general deputy prosecutors general or with management positions in the National Anti-Corruption Directorate DNA and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) now need to have 15 years of experience in the field. Prosecutors who want to join the two agencies need to have 10 years of experience.

Romania’s general prosecutor says justice ordinance impacts important cases

[email protected]

(photo source: Adobe Stock)