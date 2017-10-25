Romania’s largest online retailer launches co-branded card with Raiffeisen Bank

Romania’s largest online retailer eMag has launched a co-branded card for customers in partnership with the local lender Raiffeisen Bank.

Customers can use the card to acquire products in up to 24 monthly installments without an interest rate. They receive loyalty points of up to 10% of the products’ value for using the card.

Customers can acquire products of up to RON 30,000 (EUR 6,500) in three, six or 12 installments, without an interest rate. In the case of Samsung products, customers can pay them in 24 installments without an interest rate.

The card can be used to make interest-free purchases from all of the Raiffeisen Bank partners enrolled in the Multishop program.

