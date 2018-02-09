Former Romanian development minister expelled from Theology Faculty

Romania’s former regional development and tourism minister Elena Udrea was expelled from the Theology Faculty of the Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, where she had signed up for a master program in 2016.

She wanted to get a degree in pastoral counseling and psychosocial assistance, but she didn’t go to any exam, which is why she was expelled in October 2017.

Udrea announced in September 2016 that she signed up for this master program as she wanted to set up a Happiness Institute, to help people solve their problems with the help of religion. She took this decision after spending several months in police arrest, after she was held in a corruption case and she lost her parliamentary immunity.

Udrea reacted to the news about her expulsion from the Theology Faculty saying that the criminal cases in which she stands trial take up all her time.

“When I started (the master program – e.n.), I only had one criminal case in court, now I have three! I have some 5-6 hearings in court each month, thousands of pages to read, defenses to prepare… almost all my time is dedicated to this penal saga,” Udrea wrote on Facebook.

She added she wanted to start over with this master program after her trials end.

Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea sentenced to six years in jail

