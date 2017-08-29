Large Romanian online retailer opens software company

Elefant Online, the company that manages elefant.ro, one of the largest online retailers Romania, has opened the software company Mammoth Software.

The software firm will manage the platform on which the online store operates, company representatives told Ziarul Financiar.

“Mammoth Software is a new software development company for online stores. The company is founded by Elefant Online, which is also its sole shareholder. Mammoth Software also provides the development for the online platform on which elefant.ro and elefant.md operate,” said elefant.ro CEO Dan Vidrascu.

The retailer recorded a turnover of EUR 113 million (EUR 25.2 million) in 2016, up 46% over the previous year. Its losses reached RON 16.8 million (EUR 3.7 million), compared to RON 9.7 million (EUR 2.1 million) in 2015.

