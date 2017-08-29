20.5 °C
Bucharest
Aug 29, 15:30

Large Romanian online retailer opens software company

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Elefant Online, the company that manages elefant.ro, one of the largest online retailers Romania, has opened the software company Mammoth Software.

The software firm will manage the platform on which the online store operates, company representatives told Ziarul Financiar.

“Mammoth Software is a new software development company for online stores. The company is founded by Elefant Online, which is also its sole shareholder. Mammoth Software also provides the development for the online platform on which elefant.ro and elefant.md operate,” said elefant.ro CEO Dan Vidrascu.

The retailer recorded a turnover of EUR 113 million (EUR 25.2 million) in 2016, up 46% over the previous year. Its losses reached RON 16.8 million (EUR 3.7 million), compared to RON 9.7 million (EUR 2.1 million) in 2015.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list