Electronic cash registers will be mandatory in Romania from next summer

Electronic cash registers will become mandatory from next summer for most companies, with a few exceptions, according to a draft project that the Government put into public debate on Thursday evening.

Large and medium companies need to introduce the electronic cash registers until June 1, next year, reports local Startupcafe.ro. Small companies have to do that until August 1, 2018.

The final deadline for equipping all companies with electronic cash registers is August 1. All old-generation cash registers need to be replaced until then.

However, certain categories are exempt from this obligation. These include the occasional trade with agricultural products from people’s own production, the sale of newspapers and magazines through specialized distributors, public passenger transport based on tickets or subscriptions printed according to law, access tickets to shows, museums or exhibitions, libraries or botanical gardens.

