Swedish group Electrolux moves to profit in Romania

Electrolux Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish group Electrolux, one of the largest home appliance manufacturers worldwide, recorded a turnover of RON 512.4 million (EUR 112.3 million) last year, up 20% over 2015.

After eight years of losses, Electrolux recorded a net profit of over EUR 2.6 million in Romania last year. By comparison, the company had a loss of EUR 5.1 million in 2015. The producer’s losses amounted to about EUR 23 million from 2008 to 2015.

Following the positive result in 2016, Electrolux Romania shareholders have decided to grant about EUR 2.4 million in dividends, according to a document consulted by Profit.ro.

The company’s debts rose by 9.1% last year to EUR 36.5 million whereas the receivables dropped by 29.3% to around EUR 15.3 million. Swedish group AB Electrolux is the main shareholder in Electrolux Romania, with a stake of 99.82%.

