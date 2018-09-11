27 °C
Bucharest
Sep 11, 16:38

Large smartphone distributor goes bankrupt in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Electro Distribution, one of the largest distributors of smartphones, tablets, gadgets and accessories on the Romanian market, went bankrupt and will be liquidated.

The company, founded by Romanian investors Angela and Tudor Tiboc, had total debts of EUR 7.4 million at the end of 2017, according to official data from the Finance Ministry, cited by local Profit.ro. Last year, it had a turnover of EUR 35 million.

Electro Distribution also used to operate Quickmobile.ro, one of the biggest online gadget retailers in Romania, but the business was moved to another company owned by the Tiboc family.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now