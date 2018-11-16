Romanian electricity holding triples net profit

Electrica, the biggest electricity distributor and supplier in Romania, in which the state holds a 49% stake, recorded a consolidated net profit of RON 315 million (EUR 68 million) in the first nine months of this year, over three times higher compared to the same period of 2017.

The group’s revenues were slightly lower, at RON 4.01 billion (EUR 862 million).

The company’s net result was mainly influenced by the lower cost of electricity purchased, which helped the group increase its operating margin.

Electrica is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of over EUR 800 million. The group’s main minority shareholders include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and local DIY retailer Dedeman.

