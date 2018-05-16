Romanian online recruiting platform eJobs ups turnover by 38% in 2017

Online recruiting platform eJobs, owned by Ringier Romania, had a turnover of EUR 8.1 million in 2017, up by 38% compared to the previous year.

The platform reached a market share of 51%, according to its own estimates.

eJobs Romania currently has a base of 3.8 million resumes from candidates, 200,000 registered companies and over 38,000 jobs available across the country.

The company’s main growth engine in 2017 was the recruiting activity, which was boosted by the local competition for valuable candidates. Employer branding services also generated higher revenues and the company created a dedicated division for these services, according to Bogdan Badea, eJobs CEO.

This year, the company expects a 35% increase in business, to EUR 11 million.

Last year, the online recruiting market reached about EUR 16 million, up by EUR 3 million versus 2016, according to eJobs estimates.

