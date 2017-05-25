Romanian employees, optimistic about finding better jobs fast

Around 62% of the employees in Romania believe they can find a new job in less than three months if they decide to make a career change, according to a study by local online recruitment platform eJobs.

Moreover, 55% of respondents said they are constantly updating their CV to increase their chances of finding the ideal job.

The study was conducted between March 15 and March 30, 2017, on more than 1,200 employees.

Almost 30% of the employees who participated in the study said that they are very optimistic about their professional prospects, considering that they can change their job in less than a month. At the same time, 38.6% believe that it would take them between one month and three months to find a new job. Another 19.8% think that this process will take between three and six months, and 18.7% believe that this change could take over six months.

While 55% of respondents said that they are constantly updating their CV, slightly over a quarter said that they are doing that only when they are actively searching for a new job, and 18.3% are updating their CV depending on the job they want.

A total of 88% of the employees who participated in the survey said they are using recruitment platforms when they are looking for a job, and 38% go on companies’ websites to see their offer.

Most respondents (80%) consider that a recruitment announcement should include the responsibilities, the career level and a period of validity, while 65.5% believe that the announcement should be attractive and specific to the company brand. Some 58% think that it should also include information on the benefits granted.

When it comes to the first interview, the candidates would like to find out the tasks for the targeted position (88%), the work schedule and if there is flexibility from the company (79%), data about the salary and additional benefits (77%), and which are the promotion opportunities within the company (62%).

Once the job is changed, the candidates consider that it would be very useful to receive the appropriate training for the new position (73%), to have some openness from colleagues (63%), and a complete induction program (54%). The managers’ attitude is also important for 48% of respondents.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com