Edvin Marton brings The Rock Symphony to Romania

Famous violinist Edvin Marton will bring The Rock Symphony show to Bucharest this spring, for which he has prepared a vast repertoire, from Vivaldi to the hits of well-known heavy metal band Metallica.

The performance is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on May 16. Edvin Marton will perform the famous rock songs with his Stradivarius Ex Auer violin, estimated at USD 7 million.

The violinist has performed in Romania many times before, and last year he was invited to be part of the Golden Stag Festival’s jury. The Golden Stag (Cerbul de Aur) is an international music contest that started in 1968 in Romania, with a total of 17 editions being organized until 2009. The 18th edition took place last year, being yet another event organized to celebrate 100 years since the Great Union of 1918.

Tickets for the May 16 concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro or from one of the locations in the Iabilet.ro network.

Irina Marica, [email protected]