Violinist Edvin Marton returns to Bucharest for spring concert

Hungarian violinist Edvin Marton will bring the Stradivarius Concert Show to Bucharest this spring. The performance is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului, on April 20.

The show will include some of the most acclaimed musical compositions such as Tosca Fantasy, Godfather or Love In Venice. Edvin Marton will perform all the songs on a Stradivarius violin valued at USD 7 million, which was made by the famous luthier Antonio Stradivari in 1699.

The Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra will also go on stage during the event, under the baton of Romanian conductor Daniel Jinga.

Tickets cost between RON 65 (EUR 14) and RON 270 (EUR 58) and can be purchased from Sala Palatului’s ticket office or online at Eventim.ro, Bilet.ro, Startickets.ro, Blt.ro, Mystage.ro, Bilete.ro, Entertix.ro, and Ticketnet.ro. A 20% discount is available until February 20.

Find more details here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]