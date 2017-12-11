Romania’s Got Talent semifinalist delivers Christmas organ concert in Bucharest

Organist Eduard Antal, a semifinalist in the Romania’s Got Talent TV show this year, will deliver a Christmas concert at the St. Joseph Cathedral in Bucharest, on December 17, starting 19:30.

The program includes pieces by C. Balbastre, J. S. Bach, A. Guilmant, P. Chochereau, and C. Franck.

Entrance to the event is free. The full program can be checked here.

Antal, who is a student at the Bucharest Conservatory and an organist at the St. Joseph Cathedral, received an originality award in the Romania’s Got Talent program.

(Photo: Antal Eduard-Iosif Facebook Page)

