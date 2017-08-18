Prosecutors detain three people for selling ecstasy in Romanian seaside clubs

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have detained two men and one woman on charges of high-risk drug trafficking and complicity to high-risk drug trafficking.

Prosecutors say that, on August 16 at around 14:00, the defendant Liviu Todica sold 1,001 tablets of ecstasy in the area where most clubs in Mamaia seaside resort are located. He received a total of EUR 5.000 and RON 2,500 for them. Razvan-Alexandru Iliescu and Beatrice Petrea are the two other people who helped the man sell the drugs.

All three defendants are to spend 30 days in jail if the Constanta Court approves the prosecutors’ request in this respect.

Four French citizens investigated after trying to bring drugs to Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Diicot.ro)