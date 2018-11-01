Human Rights Court rules again against Romania for delays in investigating 1989 Revolution

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Romania should pay some EUR 345,000 to 23 victims or descendants of the victims of the 1989 Revolution.

Each of the applicants will receive compensations worth EUR 15,000 because they were deprived of an effective investigation into their cases, which is a violation of Article 2 of the Human Rights Convention.

The ECHR has also ruled against Romania in the past for failing to properly investigate the Romanian Revolution.

The investigation into the Romanian Revolution case is still ongoing, 29 years after the events. Former Romanian president Ion Iliescu and former prime minister Petre Roman are being prosecuted for crimes against humanity in this case. The prosecutors have to hear some 6,000 people, including victims and descendants of the victims.

Over 1,100 people lost their lives and more than 3,300 were injured during the December 1989 events.

