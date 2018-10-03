Human Rights Court rules in favor of Romanian yoga guru Gregorian Bivolaru

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that the overall length of the criminal proceedings against famous yoga guru Gregorian Bivolaru was unreasonable, and decided that Romania has to pay him EUR 1,200 in respect of non-pecuniary damage and EUR 5,000 in respect of costs and expenses.

The case concerned criminal proceedings in which Bivolaru, the leader of a movement known as the “Movement for spiritual integration in the absolute” (MISA), was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for sexual relations with a minor.

Gregorian Bivolaru fled to Sweden, where he acquired political refugee status, while criminal proceedings against him were pending in Romania. He did not appear in person before the Romanian courts but was represented by lawyers. He was acquitted at first instance and on appeal, but convicted by the High Court, which could not hear him in person.

In the same ruling, ECHR dismissed Bivolaru’s complaint about the fact that he had been convicted in absentia, and the one concerning the right to respect for his private life on account of telephone tapping.

Gregorian Bivolaru was sentenced to six years in prison in 2013 for sexual intercourse with a minor, and was sent to prison in July 2016, after being caught in France and extradited to Romania. He was released on parole in September 2017.

