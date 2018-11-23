EC VP: Rule of law problems in Romania, Poland, Hungary impact investments

The problems affecting rule of law principles in Romania, Poland and Hungary have a negative impact on investments and economic development, said Jyrki Katainen, a vice president of the European Commission (EC) and commissioner for jobs, investments, economic growth and competition.

“Those who invest, for example, EUR 100 million in a production activity wants to know what their rights are if something were to happen,” Katainen was quoted as saying.

He added that the evolutions in countries such as Romania, Poland and Hungary are “poison” for the business climate, according to APA and DPA news agencies, local Mediafax reported.

The European Commission has criticized Romania for the justice reforms adopted by the ruling coalition in the last year and the European Parliament adopted recently a resolution on the situation of justice in Romania.

