EC president tells Romanians their country is not a second-hand state

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, said at the meeting with the Romanian public that the Romanian society has proven over the past months that it will not allow anyone to take away their rights, News.ro reported. He was referencing the February protests against the now repealed OUG 13.

Juncker visited Romania on May 11, for the first time since he took over as President of the European Commission, in November 2014. He addressed the Parliament on the future of the European Union, the same topic he addressed in a debate with the citizens, held at the Museum National Art of Romania.

The EC president said the admired Romanians “very much” for their actions and spoke of corruption as an “evil” present in other countries as well, which needs to be eradicated. He also said the country should not be deserted out of discouragement.

“I will speak in French, because Romania is a member of the Francophonie,” Junker said. “I never mention Bulgaria when I come here because I know that comparisons are always made. I plan on returning soon because I am tired of speaking of Romania and not having seen it,” he said.

When asked about how corruption levels can be reduced, the EC president said Romania is not the only country where it exists. “We should fight against it, it should be eradicated. This is why we created the CVM (Cooperation and Verification Mechanism – e.n.). We encouraged the Romanian leaders to do everything they can to reduce corruption levels. Not only talk, specific things need to be done,” he said.

The EC president said social and economic elements favor the fact that the youth leave the country. “The young Romanians in European countries make an honorable image for their country. When material conditions will allow it, they will be able to return. We shouldn’t leave our country out of discouragement. It is good for them to circulate but their place is here. Do not leave Romania. Romania deserves you!,” Junker said.

Arguing the country should absorb EU funds better, Junker explained that the role of the European Union is “to help, not to dictate.” He also explained that the commission does not intervene in the day-to-day life of the member states.

“Romanian citizens know how to mobilize themselves when there are internal problems. The Romanian society proved over the past months that it will not let itself robbed of any of its rights. I admired Romanians very much for what they did at the beginning of the year,” he said.

“Romania is not a second-hand state. I hear this during debates. You should take this idea out of your heads. The dignity of this state is the same as any other’s. I listen to Romania’s opinion because I love it,” Junker said.

During the dialogue, the public was asked to vote on two questions. On the question whether life improved in Romania since the country became a member of the EU, 92% of those present answered affirmatively. At the question “Do you think your voice is heard in the EU?,” only 57% answered with “yes.”

