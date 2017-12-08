7 °C
Bucharest
Dec 08, 09:44

EC asks for financial sanctions against Romania

by Romania Insider
The European Commission has decided to send Romania and three other European states to the European Court of Justice, demanding a financial sanction against Romania of over EUR 42,000 per day.

Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Spain have been sent to the EU Court of Justice because they have not timely notified the full transposition of EU rules on collective rights management (CRM). Collective rights management is the licensing of copyright and related rights by organizations acting on behalf of rights owners.

The EU Directive on collective rights management was adopted on February 4, 2014. It aims at ensuring that rightsholders have a say in the management of their rights, and at improving the functioning and accountability of Collective Management Organizations. The transposition deadline of the directive into national law was April 10, last year.

The Commission has asked the Court to impose fines of EUR 19,121, respectively EUR 12,920 per day for Bulgaria and Luxembourg. For Romania and Spain, the sanctions amount to EUR 42,377, respectively EUR 123,928 per day.

