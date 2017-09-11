EC expert to supervise large projects in Bucharest

The European Commission will appoint an expert to supervise the large projects Bucharest plans to undertake with EU funds and to be in contact with local technical experts, said the EU Commissioner Corina Cretu after a meeting with Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea on Friday.

“These are complex large projects, which need external assistance,” said Cretu.

The EU Commissioner will talk to transport minister Razvan Cuc about the future metro line 6 connecting Bucharest’s main train station to the Otopeni airport. The construction of the metro line is very important, according to Cretu, as some of the matches of the European Football Championship in 2020 will be organized in Bucharest.

This is not the first case in which Romania gets external expertise for implementing large projects. Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said last week that the Romanian Government plans to build the Comarnic – Brasov highway in partnership with the World Bank.

[email protected]