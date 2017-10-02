9 °C
EC finishes analyzing candidatures for European Medicines Agency

by Romania Insider
The European Commission completed analyzing the candidatures of the European cities running to host the headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) on September 30.

Bucharest competes with other 18 cities to host the EMA office.

The EC had to analyze all offers until the end of September based on criteria such as access to infrastructure or the possibility to continue activities. In November, ministers from the 27 members states will cast their vote. It will be a secret vote, but this doesn’t exclude prior negotiations.

According to rumors, Frankfurt could host the new EBA headquarters whereas Lille may host the new EMA office.

Nine out of ten employees in the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have recently said in a survey that they would prefer resigning than moving to cities in Eastern Europe such as Warsaw, Bucharest or Sofia.

