Romanian digital business management startup gets EUR 300,000 funding

Ebriza, a local startup that develops virtual cash registers and business management software, has received a EUR 300,000 financing from a group of local investors.

Local lender Banca Transilvania was the main investor in this financing round, through its investment arm BT Investmens. Risky Business, an acceleration fund in Cluj-Napoca, and local entrepreneurs Marceluş Suciu, the founder of Marty Restaurants, and Dan Isai, the founder of Salad Box, also invested in Ebriza.

The startup founded by Cristian Dinescu and Alexandru Mares thus reached a valuation of EUR 1.5 million, up from EUR 500,000 last year, when it got its first seed financing.

Ebriza aims to transform the notion of cash register, as well as that of sales and business administration software: these will be accessed online, non-stop, from any device, tracking the company’s activities, stocks and sales in real time. It also integrates HORECA, retail, or services businesses with their suppliers or service providers, as well as ordering or reservation apps through a marketplace open to any developer.

