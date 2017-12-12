EBRD: Transport infrastructure, one of the weakest areas in Romania

Transport infrastructure is one of the weakest areas of the business environment in Romania, but is essential for the country’s development, Jean-Patrick Marquet, EBRD Managing Director for Infrastructure, said yesterday.

He expressed his commitment to work together with the Romanian authorities for developing the country’s road infrastructure in a meeting with Romanian transport minister Felix Stroe at the EBRD headquarters in London. The talks focused on the general transport strategy, road construction and railway projects.

Stroe and Marquet also talked about completing the highway that will connect the Eastern city of Iasi to Targu Mures, in the north-center part of Romania, as well as the metro line that will connect Bucharest’s main railway station to the Henri Coanda airport.

“We are sure that we have now established a very solid basis for future cooperation in this crucial economic sector,” Marquet said.

