EBRD Romania director gets new assignment

by Romania Insider
Matteo Patrone, the Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) office in Romania and Bulgaria, has been appointed EBRD Managing Director Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

Based in Kiev, he will be responsible for the bank’s operations and engagement in Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The EBRD’s combined investment in the six countries stands at almost EUR 24 billion throughout all sectors of their economies to date.

Patrone has been EBRD’s Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria since 2015. During his tenure the bank invested over EUR 2 billion in the two countries.

He will take on his new role from November 1, 2018. EBRD hasn’t announced who will replace him yet.

