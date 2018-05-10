EBRD will maintain high level on investments in Romania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will strive to keep investments in Romania at a high level, after investing over EUR 500 million in the country in 2017.

The financial institution will continue to focus on the corporate sector and on helping local companies expand, EBRD president Suma Chakrabarti said after a meeting with Romanian finance minister Eugen Teodorovici on Wednesday, May 9.

“Romania is very happy with the results of EBRD’s activity last year and open to the bank’s proposals and initiatives for the future,” Teodorovici said.

The EBRD official underlined Romania’s strong economic growth in 2017 and expects the positive trend to continue.

“We expect the growth rate to remain robust in the next years. In 2017, we invested over EUR 0.5 billion in Romania, especially in the private sector and we will make efforts to keep the same level of commitment, given the Romanian economy’s potential,” the EBRD president said.

The EBRD has improved its economic growth forecast for Romania, for this year, from 4.2% to 4.6%. Next year, the EBRD expects a 4.2% of Romania’s GDP.

[email protected]