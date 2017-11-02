14.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 02, 16:30

German electric motors producer invests in plant in Romania

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The German group ebm-papst, one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors and fans for the automotive industry worldwide, has bought over 6,300 sqm in the Western Industrial Park in Oradea.

The 6,300 sqm space will include a 5,000 sqm production hall and warehouse space and some 1,300 sqm for offices, reports Profit.ro. The German group has already ordered the production hall.

ebm-papst currently owns only one office in Romania, opened in Brasov in 2004.

Western Industrial Park is located in the western industrial zone of Oradea, about 9 kilometers from the Hungarian border, on a 50,000 sqm platform.

Two years ago, the group invested in a similar construction in Hungary, which included a new production plant and a warehouse. The investment totaled EUR 4.5 million and generated 300 jobs.

[email protected]

(photo source: ebm-papst on Facebook)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list