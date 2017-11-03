Dutch transporter E van Wijk moves to 13,900 sqm warehouse in Bucharest

Dutch transporter E van Wijk, which entered the local market in 1994, took over a 13,900 sqm warehouse in Bucharest developed by P3, one of the biggest owners of logistics spaces on the local market.

The logistics facility is a class A building and incorporates energy efficient systems, cooling units, additional roof insulation, heat recovery and low consumption LED lighting. The building includes 400 sqm of office space.

A team of 40 people will work in the warehouse. They will be responsible for the distribution of 15,000 pallets per month. The storage capacity is 18,000 pallets, offering storage on the ground and shelves.

Logistic E Van Wijk is a European provider of integrated transport and logistics services with subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Romania and Ukraine. The company had a turnover of RON 121 million (EUR 26.3 million) in Romania last year and a net profit of RON 12.4 million (EUR 2.7 million). It had 352 employees.

P3 is a pan-European developer of logistics properties owned by GIC, Singapore’s Sovereign Fund. The developer’s biggest investment in Romania is the P3 Bucharest logistics park, which comprises a total of 319,000 sqm in 12 warehouses.

“Two more buildings will be delivered at P3 Bucharest park by the end of the year. We aim to make it the most important logistic hub in Bucharest area”, said Sînziana Pardhan, P3 Romania Country Head.

[email protected]