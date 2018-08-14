Romania’s durable consumer goods market, up 19% in the first half

The durable consumer goods market in Romania recorded a 19% increase in the first half of this year, reaching EUR 1.41 billion, according to the Gfk Temax study released on Monday, August 13.

In the second quarter, the market went up by 11.8%, to EUR 699 million.

The Telecom segment was the main contributor to the high growth rates, recording a 36% increase in sales in the first half, to EUR 627 million. The IT and electronics segments also recorded double-digit growth rates, reaching over EUR 200 million in sales, each.

Meanwhile, the large electrical appliances and small electrical appliances segments saw lower growth rates, of 4.1%, respectively 5.8% in the first half. Large appliance sales thus reached EUR 248 million and small appliance sales were just under EUR 100 million.

The photo equipment segment continued to decline reaching sales of EUR 10 million in the first half, down 10% year-on-year.

