Dunwell, an industrial real estate brokerage firm, wants to achieve a 10% market share in its first year of activity.

The company was founded by Romanians Marian Orzu, Daniel Cautiş and Laurenţiu Badea last year. It wants to reach a 30% market share on its segment on medium term.

The three founders have previously worked with large real estate brokerage firms such as Eurisko and CBRE, Colliers International, and developers Iulius Group and CTP.

