Former Romanian football league head, media manager sentenced to jail for corruption

The former president of the Romanian Professional Football League (LPF), Dumitru Dragomir, and Ioan Bendei, a former manager of local telecom group RCS&RDS, were both sentenced to 4 years in jail for bribery.

The Bucharest Court’s decision is not final and can be appealed, local Agerpres reported.

Dragomir was found guilty for taking a EUR 3.1 million bribe from Bendei in exchange for awarding the broadcasting rights for the matches in Romania’s top football league (Liga 1) to RCS&RDS. The bribe was disguised under a contract closed by RCS&RDS with a hospitality firm managed by Dragomir’s son.

