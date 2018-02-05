Drugged driver causes multiple accident in downtown Bucharest

Five people were wounded in a multiple car crash on Bucharest’s Dacia Boulevard, close to Calea Victoriei, on Saturday afternoon.

The driver who caused the accident is suspected of having crashed into the other cars on purpose, as he was having an argument with his lover, who was in the car with him. She accused him of trying to kill her.

Witnesses said that after the accident, the two got out of the car fighting and continued to hit each other. Both the driver and his partner were drugged and the investigators found that they had used cocaine before the accident.

The driver who caused the accident owns a videochat business in Bucharest. He told the investigators that he loves his partner and had no intention of killing her. He also said that he didn’t see the cars stopped at the traffic lights because of the drugs he had used.

[email protected]