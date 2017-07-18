Drivers with appropriate behavior get car insurance policy discount in Romania

Drivers with an appropriate behavior in traffic will get a 50% bonus to their mandatory car insurance policies (RCA), while those with a bad behavior in traffic will pay up to 180% of the RCA policy’s value, said Cornel Coca Constantinescu, deputy president of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

“We have discussed with all those involved and we have agreed that the one who is insured and has proper behavior in traffic must get a bonus, must receive a significant discount. We have increased this bonus from 32% to 50%,” said Constantinescu, reports local Agerpres.

He added that high-risk customers will be directed to the Romanian Motor Insurers’ Bureau (BAAR) when they receive three offers above the reference tariff.

The RCA norm draft project is currently debated in the Parliament.

[email protected]