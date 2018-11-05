9 °C
Bucharest
Nov 05, 11:30

Romanian executive returns to the country after 20 years to manage biggest beer producer

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Dragos Constantinescu, a Romanian executive who left the country 20 years ago, will return to manage Ursus Breweries, the biggest beer producer in Romania.

He will take over this position next year, replacing Russian Igor Tikhonov, who has been managing Ursus since January 2014. Tikhonov will move to Poland, to lead Japanese group Asahi’s division there.

Asahi took over SAB Miller’s operations in Central and Eastern Europe, including Ursus Breweries, in early-2017.

Dragos Constantinescu worked in the last 16 years for tobacco producer British American Tobacco (BAT), where he held various management positions, including country manager and division manager.

Ursus Breweries had a turnover of EUR 373 million and a net profit of EUR 34.6 million in 2017. The company has over 1,400 employees.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now