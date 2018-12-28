Draft bill: Public institutions, restaurants in Romania to offer tap water for free

Restaurants and public institutions could offer drinking, tap water for free to their clients or people in their headquarters upon request, according to a draft bill initiated by Save Romania Union (USR) senator Allen Coliban and USR deputy Cornel Zainea. All employers would offer tap water to employees, according to the same bill, Hotnews.ro reported.

Furthermore, if the tap water is not of the quality required by law, city halls will have to provide water filters for free, according to another legislative proposal.

Free access to drinking water may reduce the consumption of bottled water in Romania, the initiators of the bill say. Romanians consume an average of 150 liters of soft drinks per capita per year, and encouraging the consumption of drinking, tap water may contribute to preventing obesity and other health problems generated by the tendency to consume sugary drinks, they argued.

Las but not least, the consumption of tap water instead of bottled water will contribute to the reduction of plastic waste.

(Photo: Pixabay)

