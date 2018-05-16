Romanian dental clinic network plans five new units, double turnover

The local dental clinic operator Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics plans to open five new units this year in several cities in the country. At the same time, the network aims to double its turnover from RON 17.36 million (EUR 3.7 million) in 2017 to over RON 33 million (EUR 7 million) in 2018.

This April, the dental clinic network opened its first unit outside of Bucharest, in the southern Romania city of Pitești, in addition to the four ones it has in the capital.

In Bucharest, it runs the Dr.Leahu Caramfil Clinic, the Dr. Leahu Victoriei Clinic, the Dr. Leahu Rin Grand Hotel Center for Excellence in Dental Implants, and the Dr. Leahu Pipera Clinic for Children.

The five clinics it currently owns total 28 treatment rooms, up from the six ones the network had in 2014. Over the past four years, the team of Dr. Leahu Dental Clinics increased from 14 to 150 people. In its seven years of activity, it treated over 15,000 patients.

This year, the network established by Dr. Ionuț Leahu (pictured) is also looking to further develop young doctors at its own training center for dental medicine. It also offers free dental consultations to kindergarten and school children as part of its social responsibility activities.

