Courier company DPD Romania foresees a 20% turnover increase this year, to some EUR 32.1 million.

The company will invest EUR 1 million in 2018, including to open two logistics centers in Arad and Craiova. Last year, it invested EUR 1.5 million in expanding logistics and software capacities.

Domestic deliveries made three quarters of DPD’s total business in 2017, with most parcels delivered in the Bucharest – Ilfov region – 27% of the total. Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Iasi followed suit. For international deliveries, Hungary – 26%, Germany – 22%, Italy – 10% and Bulgaria – 9% were its top destination markets.

Ecommerce and online shop were DPD’s main growth engine last year, with fashion, IT&C, electro, beauty and home & deco products ranking high.

DPD foresees a EUR 500 million courier market in Romania in 2018, up from an estimated EUR 430 million in 2017.

