Dozens of Romanian miners protest underground, unhappy with their wages

The nearly 200 employees of the Slanic salt mine in Prahova county refused to work on Wednesday, February 21, for the second consecutive day, complaining about the salaries, which they say are very low, local News.ro reported.

Eighty miners working underground blocked themselves in the salt mine on Tuesday morning, with the protest also continuing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, surface miners have also been protesting at the salt-making station. They say they have very low wages, of less than RON 2,000 (some EUR 430).

According to Alexandru Dragoi, a representative of the protesters, some of the miners also consider going on hunger strike if the salary situation and lack of investments will not be solved.

(photo source: Salina – Slanic Prahova on Facebook)