videophotoDowntown Bucharest fountains reopen with multimedia show

The 17 water fountains in Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest reopened on Thursday evening, September 20, with a concert of the Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra followed by a show of music and lights.

The fountains underwent a revamping process, which required an investment of EUR 7 million. Apa Nova, the company that manages Bucharest’s water and sewage system, carried out the project.

Four “water screens” facing the four cardinal points are now integrated in the central fountain in Unirii Square, which are designed to create a huge multimedia platform for videos and laser projections, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said in a Facebook post. Also, a fully digital monitoring system allows the control of any individual unit in the entire complex of 44 independent fountains located on the 1.4-km distance between Alba Iulia Square and Constitutiei Square.

The fountains in downtown Bucharest were built in the late 80s.

Momentul mult asteptat, inagurarea fantanilor de la Piata Unirii Posted by Dan Mihai Balanescu on Thursday, September 20, 2018

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photos: Facebook / Gabriela Firea)