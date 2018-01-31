EU Council President: Rule of law remains crucial to Romania

Romania’s new government has the responsibility to uphold European values and maintain the rule of law and irreversible progress in the fight against corruption, EU Council President Donald Tusk wrote in a letter of congratulations to Romania’s new prime minister Viorica Dancila.

“Your government’s important responsibility for upholding European values will underpin Romania’s prosperity, stability and security, as well as that of the European Union. In this regard, the rule of law and irreversible progress in the fight against corruption, in line with the high expectations of Romanian society, remain crucial in ensuring that all Romanian citizens are able to benefit fully from all the opportunities offered by membership of the Union,” Tusk said in the letter.

“I trust Romania will continue to contribute constructively to a stronger and united European Union, and support a prosperous and democratic EU neighborhood. This is especially important in the context of the work ahead of us on the EU’s Leaders’ Agenda and Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first semester of 2019,” he added.

(photo source: Consilium.europa.eu)